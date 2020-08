Hart will be stationed between the pipes for Game 1 against the Islanders on Monday.

Hart is coming off a terrific series win over Montreal, where he allowed just 12 goals on 195 shots (.938 save percentage) in six games. He also posted back-to-back shutouts after a rough outing in Game 2. He'll need to keep riding the hot streak for the Flyers to take out a tough Islanders squad.