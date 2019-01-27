Hart will draw the start against Winnipeg on Monday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The highly touted rookie went 6-5-1 with a 2.66 GAA and .918 save percentage during the first half of the 2018-19 campaign. Hart appears to have taken full grasp of the No. 1 goaltending job in Philadelphia. It will be interesting to see how things shape up after Brian Elliott (lower body) and Michal Neuvirth (lower body) return from injured reserve.