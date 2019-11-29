Flyers' Carter Hart: Facing lowly Wings
Hart will start Friday's game against the Red Wings, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart will likely be a popular DFS option, as Detroit scores the fewest goals per game (2.19) and gives up the most (3.81). This favorable matchup should help the 21-year-old netminder build some momentum, as Hart will be looking for a second consecutive win following a 0-2-2 stretch.
