Hart will start Friday's game against the Red Wings, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart will likely be a popular DFS option, as Detroit scores the fewest goals per game (2.19) and gives up the most (3.81). This favorable matchup should help the 21-year-old netminder build some momentum, as Hart will be looking for a second consecutive win following a 0-2-2 stretch.