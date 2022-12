Hart will be between the home pipes against the Rangers on Saturday, Charlie O'Connor of The Athletic reports.

Hart was outstanding Thursday in stopping a career-tying 48 shots in a 2-1 win over the Devils. Hart started the season in great form, winning his first five starts, giving up only 10 goals on 188 shots. He has fallen off since, as he is 9-8-6 with a 2.76 GAA and a .914 save percentage. He will face the Rangers, who have won each of their last five games.