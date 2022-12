Hart will be between the road pipes in Toronto on Thursday, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart has won two of his last three games and is 10-9-6 with a 2.82 GAA and a .912 save percentage this season. He started the season off with five victories, giving up 10 goals on 188 shots, but has been just average ever since. He faces the Maple Leafs, who are tied for third in the NHL standings with 46.