Hart allowed three goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Hart's solid goaltending effort through two periods gave way to a milestone night for Edmonton's two best players. Leon Draisaitl's game-tying goal in the third period was his 700th career points, and Connor McDavid hit 800 career points with an assist on the play. McDavid went on to score the game-winner against Hart at 12:39 of the frame. Hart is down to 16-18-9 with his fourth straight loss. He's added a 2.89 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 43 appearances this season. The Flyers have a back-to-back up next -- they host the Canadiens on Friday and visit the Devils on Saturday.