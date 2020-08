Hart surrendered four goals on 32 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 5 on Wednesday. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The back-and-forth pace of the offense didn't help Hart much. He was almost pulled in the second period, but a potential goal was called back for offside and Hart remained in the game. It's hard to fault the 22-year-old for a dud after back-to-back shutouts. Hart will likely get a second attempt to end the series in Friday's Game 6.