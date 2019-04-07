Flyers' Carter Hart: Falls to Carolina in finale
Hart allowed four goals on 28 shots in Saturday's loss to the Hurricanes.
Hart finished a promising rookie campaign on a slump, allowing at least three goals in each of his last five appearances and producing an .891 save percentage in that span. The 20-year-old will end the season with a .917 save percentage, 2.83 GAA and 16-13-1 record. That's a large enough sample size to prove Hart could be the Flyers' starting goalie next season since Brian Elliott, Cam Talbot and Michal Neuvirth (lower body) are all scheduled to hit free agency this summer.
