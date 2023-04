Hart allowed four goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Hart allowed four goals, including three in the second period, in a 4-1 loss Thursday. The 24-year-old Hart was shakey in his first start since March 25 after missing Philadelphia's previous five games with a lower-body injury. He falls to 21-22-10 with a .908 save percentage on the season.