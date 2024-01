Hart allowed four goals on 39 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

The Penguins jumped out to a fast start, scoring twice on 17 first-period shots, putting Hart in an early hole that the Flyers couldn't climb out of. The 25-year-old goaltender has just one win in his last four starts, allowing 13 goals on 128 shots in that span. Hart falls to 10-8-3 on the season with a .911 save percentage and 2.69 GAA on the campaign. The Flyers are back in action at home Wednesday against the Canadiens.