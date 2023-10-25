Hart stopped 26 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hart was excellent for most of the game, but he gave up a pair of goals in the final 10 minutes to squander the strong performance. The 25-year-old has allowed 11 goals over five appearances this season while posting a 3-2-0 record with one shutout. Hart's talent has never been in question, but this is the first time in years the team in front of him has not been a hindrance to his performance. He'll likely get the nod for Thursday's home game versus the Wild.