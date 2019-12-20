Flyers' Carter Hart: Feeling hot, hot, hot
Hart made 16 saves in a 6-1 win over the Sabres on Thursday night.
Hart wasn't particularly challenged by the lifeless Sabres, who were missing elite pivot Jack Eichel. But a win is a win. The victory is his second straight and he's only allowed two goals in that span. Hart has gone 6-2 in his last eight starts and he's allowed just 15 goals in that span. That's hot.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.