Hart made 16 saves in a 6-1 win over the Sabres on Thursday night.

Hart wasn't particularly challenged by the lifeless Sabres, who were missing elite pivot Jack Eichel. But a win is a win. The victory is his second straight and he's only allowed two goals in that span. Hart has gone 6-2 in his last eight starts and he's allowed just 15 goals in that span. That's hot.