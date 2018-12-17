Hart was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.

It feels like NHL fans, especially those from Philadelphia, have been waiting for Hart to be called up for months. He was named the CHL's Goaltender of the Year twice and has been considered the best goalie prospect by many. Now, he's finally getting his chance to be on the NHL roster. The Flyers have had issues in net all season due to a combination of injury and ineffectiveness, and they will hope Hart can be the one to finally stabilize the situation. Of course, he's only 20 and hasn't started an NHL game yet, so expectations should probably be tempered.