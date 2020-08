Hart made 31 saves on 33 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 6.

Hart was pretty strong in goal despite giving up two goals to Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki. In eight playoff games, Hart has allowed more than two goals just twice. He's posted an exceptional .943 save percentage during the postseason. DFS managers may want to invest in Hart during the second round versus the Islanders in what could be a tightly played series.