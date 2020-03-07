Flyers' Carter Hart: First off Saturday
Hart was the first goalie off the ice Saturday, so he's likely to start later in the day against Buffalo, Lance Lysowski of Buffalo News Sports reports.
Hart's as hot as any goalie in the NHL, with a 9-1-0 record and 23 goals allowed over his past 10 starts. The Flyers have pulled into a tie for the Metropolitan Division lead with the Capitals and could find themselves alone atop the standings by the end of the day, as Washington has a significantly trickier matchup on tap Saturday against the Penguins.
