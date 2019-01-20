Hart made 33 saves in a 5-2 win over Montreal on Saturday night.

He's now 6-5-1 in 11 career starts. Since 1997-98, only seven goalies have made more starts before age 21. Only four of those seven have recorded more wins than Hart at that age. The list? Steve Mason, Dan Blackburn, Carey Price, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Roberto Luongo. If Hart can build toward even half the career of any of the latter three, then he's fantasy gold.