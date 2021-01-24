Hart made 20 saves in a 6-1 loss to the Bruins on Saturday.

His bounce back never happened and was more like a dull thud. The Flyers were schooled the entire night and once the final horn sounded, Hart played angry lumberjack with his stick, chopping it against the goal post and crossbar until it shattered into bits. The 22-year-old won his first two games and has promptly lost three straight, surrendering 14 goals in that span. Hart should get back in the groove, but short term, you might need some Pepto Bismol.