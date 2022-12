Hart made 29 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. He allowed four goals.

The game was obviously tighter than the score indicates -- there were two empty-net snipes by the Rangers. Hart is the Philly MVP so far. His 9-9-6 record, 2.82 GAA and .913 save percentage contribute to most of the success the team has had. However, he and the Flyers have scuffled in December. Hart is just 2-4-2 in his last eight starts.