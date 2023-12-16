Hart (illness) will be a game-time decision as far as backing up Samuel Ersson on Saturday versus Detroit, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Coach John Tortorella has already determined that Hart will not start, but he could still be on the bench -- if he is feeling up to it. Hart partook in the morning skate, so he is close to a return to action. It will be the second straight start for Ersson as Hart was unable to go Thursday versus Washington. Hart is 9-6-1 with a 2.42 GAA and .919 save percentage for the surging Flyers.