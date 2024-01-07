Hart stopped 22 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Both Calgary goals came in the second period, as Hart shut down the visitors in the other two frames. It's his first win since Dec. 9, although an illness cost the netminder five games during that time, and since returning to the Philly crease, Hart has looked shaky with a 3.40 GAA and .888 save percentage over five outings. Saturday's performance was a step in the right direction, but expect him to remain in a timeshare with Samuel Ersson until he shows more consistency.