Hart allowed five goals on 15 shots before being replaced by Samuel Ersson to begin the third period of Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.

The ugly numbers owed a lot more to a lackluster defensive effort on the part of the Flyers than anything Hart did, but it's still the third time in his last eight starts he's coughed up at least five goals. The 25-year-old has a 3.56 GAA and .883 save percentage over that stretch, while Ersson sports a 1.63 GAA and .936 save percentage in seven appearances since Christmas. It may not be long before Hart loses his grip on even a timeshare in the Philly crease.