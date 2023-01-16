Hart gave up four goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Samuel Ersson midway through the second period of Monday's 6-0 loss to the Bruins.

Hart wasn't lifted immediately after giving up his final goal, instead staying in the crease for a few more minutes, but Flyers coach John Tortorella said nothing about a potential injury after the game, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The 24-year-old had won three of four starts coming into Monday, but he continues to have trouble stringing together a prolonged run of good performances. On the season, Hart has a 13-13-6 record with a 3.00 GAA and .907 save percentage.