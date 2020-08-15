Hart made 22 saves on 26 shots before being replaced by Brian Elliott in Friday's 5-0 loss to the Canadiens during Game 2 of their first-round series.

The young netminder's inexperience showed up on the second goal, when he lost his stick behind the net attempting to play the puck before eventually being beaten five-hole by Jesperi Kotkaniemi, but this dud was a team-wide effort by Philly. It's Hart's first loss this postseason, but he still has a sterling .938 save percentage through four starts. Look for the 22-year-old to shake this one off and turn in a better performance in Game 3 on Sunday.