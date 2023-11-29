Hart stopped 32 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Carolina's final goal was scored into an empty net. Hart allowed one goal in each period, and while he couldn't quite squeeze Seth Jarvis' third-period tally, the first two pucks to beat him were largely the result of the Philly defense's inability to keep the area in front of the net clear. Hart has lost three straight starts, giving up three goals each time, and on the season he's gone 6-6-0 with a 2.57 GAA and .911 save percentage.