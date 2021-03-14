Hart will start Monday's road tilt against the Rangers, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Both Hart and Brian Elliott have struggled lately, but Elliott was pulled from Saturday's loss to Washington, so Hart will be given the next opportunity to right the ship. New York had dropped three games in a row prior to Saturday's 4-0 win over Boston, but the return of Artemi Panarin from his leave of absence inspired perhaps the Rangers' best all-around performance of the season in that one, so Hart will have his hands full if the Rangers are able to replicate that effort Monday at Madison Square Garden.