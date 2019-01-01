Hart allowed three goals on 10 shots in just over a period of play before getting pulled in a 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes on Monday.

Not what the Flyers want to see. The prized prospect has struggled early in his NHL career, posting an .899 save percentage and 2.78 GAA in five starts. Hart has lost three straight and possesses an .862 save percentage during the losing streak. The 20-year-old is great to own in dynasty leagues, but he's a bench player at best in re-draft formats.