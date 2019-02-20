Hart allowed three goals on nine shots during about half a period before getting pulled in a 5-2 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.

Despite facing the top-scoring Lightning offense, this stinker comes as a surprise with how well Hart had been playing. He came into Tuesday having gone 11-3-1 with a 2.46 GAA and .930 save percentage in 2019. After winning eight in a row, though, Hart has stopped 100 of the last 112 shots (.893 save percentage) in the last four games. Overall, he is 13-7-1 with a 2.67 GAA and .920 save percentage this season.