Flyers' Carter Hart: Gets starting nod against Devils
Hart will patrol the crease in Wednesday's home game against New Jersey, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart was decent in Philadelphia's first game of the campaign Friday against the Blackhawks, stopping 28 of 31 shots en route to a 4-3 victory. He'll look to keep rolling in a home clash with a winless Devils squad that's 0-1-1 on the season.
