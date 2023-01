Hart will be between the pipes at home versus Chicago on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart has conceded 14 goals on 120 shots (.883 save percentage) in his last four outings, including giving up a six-pack to the Maple Leafs. On the year, the Alberta native needs just one more win to surpass the 13 victories he put up all of 2021-22 and should be able to get back over the 20-win mark for the first time since 2019-20.