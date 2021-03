Hart will be between the pipes on the road versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hart gave up five goals on 67 shots in his two victorious clashes with the Pens to start the year. Additionally, the 22-year-old netminder is coming off a 28-save shutout win over the Sabres on Saturday. Hart will look to maintain his winning way against the Penguins, who will be without Sidney Crosby (COVID-19 protocols).