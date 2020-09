Hart will protect the net in Saturday's Game 7 versus the Islanders.

Hart has been a bit inconsistent with a .909 save percentage this series, but the 22-year-old netminder stood tall Thursday night, steering away 49 of 53 shots in a double-overtime win to keep the Flyers' season alive. He now has a chance to bring the Flyers to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2010.