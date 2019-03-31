Hart will tend the home twine in Sunday's game versus the Rangers, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart is having a solid stretch with a .940 save percentage and 2.36 GAA over the last five games, although he only recorded three wins in that span due to lacking offensive support. The Rangers provide a favorable opportunity as they've lost seven of the last nine games while producing dismal offense. Both teams are out of playoff contention, so Hart is looking to finish out his rookie campaign on a high note.