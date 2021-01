Hart will be between the pipes for Thursday's road clash with the Bruins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart was given the hook his last time out after giving up four shots on 22 shots against the Sabres and then saw Brian Elliott get the starting nod versus Buffalo on Tuesday. The 22-year-old Hart will look to get back on track Thursday and will need to perform well to avoid Elliott taking any more starts.