Hart will be between the pipes at home versus the Hurricanes on Thursday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

After appearing in four straight games, Hart will take the second game of the Flyers' back-to-back in order to give him an extra day of rest. In his stead, Brian Elliott will tend the twine versus Washington on the road Wednesday. Since returning from injury, the 21-year-old Hart has posted a 7-1-0 record, 2.14 GAA and .923 save percentage.