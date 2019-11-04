Flyers' Carter Hart: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Hart will start in the home crease Tuesday against the Hurricanes, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Hart broke a four-game losing streak in his last contest, and the Flyers topped the Devils 4-3 in a shootout. The 21-year-old recorded an unimpressive .885 save percentage in that contest, but securing the win is important for his confidence. The Hurricanes will look to test that, as they've won three of their last four outings and averaged four goals per contest during that stretch.
