Flyers' Carter Hart: Gets starting nod versus Ducks
Hart will be between the pipes at home against Anaheim on Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart is winless in his last three outings in which he posted a disappointing .885 save percentage. The netminder has been streaky all season, which shouldn't be surprising considering he is a 21-year-old rookie. A matchup with a Ducks squad that is averaging a mere 2.58 goals (sixth fewest in the league) could be what Hart needs to get back into the win column.
