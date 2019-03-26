Flyers' Carter Hart: Gets starting nod Wednesday
Hart will be between the pipes at home versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Hart will no doubt be looking for some help from his defensemen, as he faced 40 or more shots in three of his previous four outings. Despite the heavy workload, the youngster allowed a mere eight goals in those contest for a .949 save percentage. A matchup with Toronto's star-studded offense probably won't help the netminder's numbers, as the Leafs are averaging 33 shots (sixth highest in the league) and converting at a rate of 3.57 goals per game (second most).
