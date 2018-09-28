Flyers' Carter Hart: Gives up three in defeat
Hart made 14 saves on 17 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Rangers on Thursday.
Hart has been very good this preseason but tonight saw him humbled in defeat. A season ago, playing for the Everett Silvertips (WHL), he took home CHL Goalie of the Year honors. The 48th overall selection in the 2016 draft, Hart figures to be the goalie of the future in Philadelphia.
