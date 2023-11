Hart feels ready to return from his mid-body injury, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports Thursday.

Hart hasn't been confirmed as the starter for Friday's road game versus Anaheim, but he's an option now. The 25-year-old has a 4-3-0 record, 2.52 GAA and .913 save percentage in eight appearances this season. He last played Nov. 1, stopping three of five shots in a 5-2 loss to Buffalo before exiting that contest due to the injury.