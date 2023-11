Hart (middle body) will guard the road crease against Anaheim on Friday, according to Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Hart has a 4-3-0 record, 2.52 GAA and .913 save percentage in eight appearances this season. He last played Nov. 1, stopping three of five shots in a 5-2 loss to Buffalo before exiting that contest due to the injury. The Ducks rank 18th offensively with 3.08 goals per game in 2023-24.