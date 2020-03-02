Hart stopped 23 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

It was a tough afternoon on the goalies, as the two teams combined for six power-play goals, but Hart did enough to make an early Flyers lead hold up. The second-year netminder has won five straight starts and seven of eight since returning from an abdominal strain, posting a stellar 2.14 GAA and .923 save percentage over that stretch.