Flyers' Carter Hart: Grabs win in return
Hart turned aside 30 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.
Making his first appearance since Jan. 13, Hart got beat early in the first period but locked things down from there. Seemingly fully recovered from his abdominal injury, the second-year netminder should reclaim the starting job in Philly and build on his 2.55 GAA and .908 save percentage.
More News
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Slated for Monday's start•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Won't dress against Washington•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Will miss at least one more week•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Dealing with abdominal injury•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Injured during practice•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Hangs on for shootout win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.