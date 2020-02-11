Play

Hart turned aside 30 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Making his first appearance since Jan. 13, Hart got beat early in the first period but locked things down from there. Seemingly fully recovered from his abdominal injury, the second-year netminder should reclaim the starting job in Philly and build on his 2.55 GAA and .908 save percentage.

