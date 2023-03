Hart will get the starting nod at home against Detroit on Sunday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart has registered an ugly .857 save percentage during his six-start losing streak. He's fallen to 16-19-10 with a 2.93 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 45 outings. The 24-year-old stopped 30 of 31 shots in a victory over the Red Wings on Jan. 21.