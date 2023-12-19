Hart will get the starting nod on the road versus New Jersey on Tuesday, Dylan H. Robillard of The Hockey News reports.

Hart was undefeated in regulation in four straight contests, posting a 3-0-1 record and 1.98 GAA, prior to coming down with an illness that sidelined him for the last three games. If the 25-year-old netminder continues to perform at this level, he should return to seeing the majority of the starts ahead of Samuel Ersson -- though Ersson is undefeated in regulation in his last seven outings.