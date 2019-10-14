Flyers' Carter Hart: Guarding cage Wednesday
Hart will draw the start in Edmonton on Wednesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart has picked up right where he left off after his electrifying rookie campaign last season. He's 2-0-1 with a 1.62 GAA and .938 save percentage to start the year, including his first career shutout on Oct. 9 against New Jersey. Brian Elliott will patrol the crease in Calgary on Tuesday in the first game of the back-to-back set.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.