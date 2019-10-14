Hart will draw the start in Edmonton on Wednesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart has picked up right where he left off after his electrifying rookie campaign last season. He's 2-0-1 with a 1.62 GAA and .938 save percentage to start the year, including his first career shutout on Oct. 9 against New Jersey. Brian Elliott will patrol the crease in Calgary on Tuesday in the first game of the back-to-back set.