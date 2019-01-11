Hart allowed one goal on 38 shots in a 2-1 victory against the Stars on Thursday.

The Stars outshot the Flyers, 38-22, but the young goaltender bailed out his team with the best performance of his young NHL career. The win snaps an eight-game losing streak for the Flyers, including a five-game skid for Hart. He's played only eight games, though, so a performance like this can still really elevate his numbers. Hart is 3-4-1 with a .916 save percentage and a 2.46 GAA.