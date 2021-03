Hart gave up five goals on 27 shots in a 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Hart just can't seem to string together back-to-back positive performances. Two days after earning his first shutout of the year in Buffalo, Hart was roughed up by a Sidney Crosby-less Penguins team and allowed four-plus goals for the fourth time in his last six starts. The 22-year-old dropped to 6-4-3 with a 3.49 GAA and .893 save percentage and hasn't won consecutive decisions since his first two starts of the season.