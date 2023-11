Hart made 28 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Vegas scored all three of its goals in a wild second period that erased a 2-0 Philly lead, but Hart shut the door in the other frames to pick up his sixth win of the season. The 25-year-old is enjoying playing behind a John Tortorella defense -- he's given up more than three goals only once in 10 appearances, and his 2.40 GAA and .919 save percentage would be career-best marks if he can maintain them.