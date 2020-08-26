Hart turned aside 31 shots Wednesday during the Flyers' 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders in Game 2 of their second-round series.

Staked to a 3-0 lead before the first period was over, Hart bent but didn't break as the Isles' ramped up the pressure over the subsequent 40 minutes, and the 22-year-old netminder got rewarded when Philly found a winner early in OT. Hart has a stellar .935 save percentage over 10 games in the postseason bubble, but with a quick turnaround before Game 3 on Thursday night, he could get a breather in favor of Brian Elliott.