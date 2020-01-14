Hart turned aside 26 shots in regulation and overtime, and all five shootout attempts he faced, in Monday's 6-5 win over the Bruins.

The 21-year-old looked shaky in leaving a wide-open net for Anders Bjork on the first goal of the night early in the first period and found himself in a 5-2 hole midway through the second, but Hart shook it off and stood tall down the stretch as the Flyers mounted a comeback. The young netminder has still given up at least five goals in three of his last seven appearances, and his erratic play has led to a 2.61 GAA and .905 save percentage on the season.